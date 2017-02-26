Ice Jam Causes Flooding at Plymouth State | NECN
Ice Jam Causes Flooding at Plymouth State

By Melissa Buja

    Lauren Carter

    An ice jam on a New Hampshire river has caused major flooding at an area university.

    According to their website, Plymouth State University issued a flood emergency on Sunday when water began flooding some of the campus parking lots.

    Students were told that their vehicles must be removed from the flooded lots until further notice.

    Pictures showed many vehicles partially submerged in water.

    Police also recommended that area residents evacuate the Old North Main Street area in Plymouth as well as North and South River streets in Holderness.

    Published 2 hours ago

