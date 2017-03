After speculation as to whether he would be staying in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be sending a message to Patriots Nation.

After speculation as to whether he would be staying in New England, Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be sending a message to Patriots Nation.

The Patriots backup quarterback posted on Instagram Friday morning saying, “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

At this time there is no official word of him being traded, but Garoppolo was the subject of numerous trade rumors specifically involving the Cleveland Browns.