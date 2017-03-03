Jurors will travel to the scene of the crime in the Aaron Hernandez double murder case on Friday morning.

Jurors will travel to the scene of the crime in the Aaron Hernandez double murder case on Friday morning.

Jurors will be taken to the Cure Lounge in Boston where prosecutors say one of the victims bumped into the former Patriots star, forcing him to spill his drink.

On Thursday, the jurors were shown photos of a silver SUV with Rhode Island plates at a parking garage near the club, the site of the 2012 murders.

Hernandez is accused of gunning down Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu from the SUV.