Lane closures on the Mass Pike in the Boston area start this Friday.

The closures are part of the 'Comm Ave' Bridge replacement project.

The pike will be reduced from four lanes to three in each direction between the Allston-Brighton interchange and the Beacon Street overpass.

The closures will be starting on Friday night and will last through August 28.