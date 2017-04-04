Lasting Rain Tuesday; Minor Flooding Possible

Today (Tuesday): Rain most of the day. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Tuesday Night: Showers end. Lows around 40. Wednesday: Stubborn clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Thanks to heavy April Fools rain and snow, our vernal pools are brimming, and in some cases running over with possible minor flooding from Tuesday rainfall.

And it's not just rain. Parts of northern New Hampshire and much of central and northern Maine are getting another several inches of snow from this slow-moving weather system.

Primary low pressure moves into upstate New York, with a warm front over Long Island, and a redeveloping low-pressure system set to pass over Nantucket overnight.

Periods of rain heavy at times through the day may result in minor flooding, certainly deep puddles making traffic more difficult.

It's a chilly Tuesday with a high temperature in the 30s north and 40s south. Wind from the east to may gust past 30 mph at the shore, but wind problems are not anticipated.

An upper level low pressure system will keep snow going in much of northern and eastern Maine Wednesday, otherwise we have a lot of low level cloudiness and temperatures stuck in the 40s in eastern New England, but with a little sunshine we may make the 50s to near 60° in Western New England.

Another storm system, this one more powerful, arrives on Thursday morning. Rainfall once again will become heavy at times, with a stronger wind too.

Wind from the east once again will be gusting past 50 mph in the hills and at the shoreline.

Rainfall amounts from each system, of 1 to 2 inches, combine that with what happened over the weekend, and that equals more than a months’ worth of rain for much of New England.

Our drought is pretty much history. As a matter fact, with such a deep snow cover, spring flooding could become more serious moving forward.

The extended forecast is for slow drying Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds for this weekend.

The Susan G. Komen race for a cure in Boston should be comfortable on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the 50s.

Much warmer weather is expected early next week the temperatures likely getting into the 70s, and perhaps our first 80° weather by Tuesday or Wednesday.