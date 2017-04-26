Maine Lawmakers Consider Changes to Ballot Initiatives | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Maine Lawmakers Consider Changes to Ballot Initiatives

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Lawmakers are considering bills to change the way that citizen initiatives get on the ballot.

    Republicans like Gov. Paul LePage argue Maine's constitution and state law allow millions of out-of-state dollars to fund costly campaigns that mislead voters.

    More than a dozen bills that would make it harder for citizen initiatives to get on the ballot are set for possible key committee votes Wednesday.

    Assistant Republican House Minority Leader Ellie Espling's bill would require petitioners to gather signatures from each Congressional district.

    Democrat Louis Luchini's bill would create an online reporting system for suspected fraudulent signature gathering practices.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices