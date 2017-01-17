They are used to learning inside a classroom at Attleboro High School, but this week, history lessons will come to life for 23 Massachusetts students heading to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The trip was planned long before the election results were decided and before seniors Meghan Cooper and Kortnie Wheaton were eligible to vote, but that only made them want to go even more.

“Before I decided to sign up I really sat down with myself and said will I be okay no matter which way the race goes,” Cooper said.

“It makes me a little nervous, but super excited,” Wheaton said.

They are attending along with four chaperones, including history teacher Katie Rego who helped organize the trip.

Principal Bill Runey says it is part of a new focus on experiential learning opportunities in the district, giving students the chance to learn not just in a seat in the classroom, but also with a front row seat to history.

“This is history in the making here and no matter what you feel about it this is something that we’re going to remember for years on,” Cooper said.

The group leaves Thursday morning and will spend the rest of the week touring monuments and attending a student-only inaugural ball.