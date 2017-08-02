Lighting Strikes on WPI Campus

It’s lucky nobody was hurt in a lightning strike on the campus of WPI in Worcester.

A bolt hit a chimney on top of a dorm and that sent bricks flying across a walkway.

School officials believe it was one of the bricks that smashed into a window at the admissions office.

Nobody was hurt by all the debris.

A repair crew has already shored up the chimney to make sure nothing else falls.

“We secured it,” said Raymond Simoncini of Raymond James Restoration. “Tomorrow we’ll be taking the chimney down.”

The strong storms today left their mark.

A tree toppled over in Bolton, bringing down lines which then snapped a utility pole near Sugar and Coventry Wood roads.

In Stow, there was minor flooding on Route 117 at the Stow Shopping Center.

And in places like Medway near Choate Park and Worcester, drivers were navigating through torrential rain.

“On the drive home I was taking a short cut and it almost turned into my last short cut,” said driver Jake Nieto. “There was about 5 inches of water, my car isn’t too big and I barely made it through.”