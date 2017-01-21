The MBTA is calling this one of the busiest days in quite a while. Eli Rosenberg reports. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Over 130,000 people gathered in Boston Common to participate in the Women’s March. Crowds at their peak this morning were the equivalent of having a Red Sox game and a Boston College football game at the exact same time.

The MBTA estimates they moved 70,000 people this morning and saw record breaking volumes throughout the day. July 4 and New Year’s Eve are the busiest days of the year, according to the MBTA, but Saturday’s event shattered those records.

Before the march even started, multiple lines on the MBTA were reporting delays due to the number of passengers heading to the event. MBTA Spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said extra service would be provided to accommodate the influx of people to the city. The extra service include non-stop bus service from Copley Square to Riverside Station beginning at 3 p.m., extra Red Line service, and extra trains on the Green Line during peak “rush hour” levels.

Train cars and waiting areas were packed, but aside from long lines the MBTA did not report any major issues involving transit.