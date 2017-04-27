MIT Students Drop Piano Off Roof

MIT students took part in the tradition of dropping a piano off a roof Thursday.

The tradition, dating back to 1972, sees students drop a non-working piano, often donated by alumni, off the roof of the Baker House on the last day students can drop a class.

Residents say the first year the incident happened, a resident of the dorm pushed his own piano off the roof, sparking the tradition. In the 1980s, the date of the drop was changed to correlate with the class drop deadline.

After the piano crashes, students rush the drop zone to pluck up pieces as memorabilia.

As the Boston Globe reports, students took a "gap year," skipping 2016.

This year, the students used the drop as a fundraising opportunity for a non-profit educational organization known as the "Stepping Stone Foundation."