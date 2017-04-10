Maine Company Sending Eggs to White House

They've been carved, painted and printed – and soon, thousands of wooden eggs made in Maine will be ready to roll.

The eggs, made by Wells Wood Turning & Finishing in Buckfield, are being shipped from Maine to Washington, D.C., for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

"It's always an honor to have a very prominent customer, particularly given the time this tradition has lasted," said Chris Chandler, the company's president.

Hundreds of families flock to the White House lawn every Easter to take part in the egg roll, which has been a tradition since the 1870s. Children are chosen by lottery to attend the gathering on the South Lawn, where there is music, events and eggs for children to chase and gather.

Ten years ago, the small business in Buckfield got the contract to make the wooden eggs for the White House.

Chandler said the White House staff sends them the design for the front, and the signature of the president and the first lady on the back. The Office of the First Lady typically chooses the colors for the eggs, and this year, they ordered pastel and gold eggs.

Chandler said it's a proud moment to have a manufacturer based in rural Maine take part in a national tradition.

"It's important that manufacturing remain viable and part of the rural economy of this state," he said, "and one of the things that's important is to try and keep this tradition going."