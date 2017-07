A Maine man was killed on Monday afternoon in a crash in Charleston, according to state police.

Troopers said Joshua C. Long, 29, of Kenduskeag, was traveling east on Main Road at 2:44 p.m. when his Mazda sedan somehow veered off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

Long was killed as a result of the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.