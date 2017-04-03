Maine wants US Help to Prevent Lobster Trade Gap With Canada | NECN
Maine wants US Help to Prevent Lobster Trade Gap With Canada

    AP

    Maine lawmakers are looking to get the federal government involved in anticipated troubles competing with Canada's lobster exports to Europe.

    Canada is nearing finalization of a deal with the European Union that would get rid of tariffs on Canadian lobster, putting Canada at a huge advantage over the United States in sending valuable seafood products overseas.

    EU nations imported more than $150 million in lobsters from America last year. American lobster exporters say the combination of a strong U.S. dollar and the tariffs would make it hard to compete with Canada.

    Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree says the Trump administration needs to recognize the trade deal has "critical" consequences for Maine. The state's Republican governor, Paul LePage, has reached out to the administration.

    Published 2 minutes ago

