Maine's 4th Fatal Snowmobile Crash This Season Kills Man

A Maine man died in the state’s fourth snowmobile-related fatality Tuesday night.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Jeffrey Fisher, 32, of Sidney, was found dead along the shoreline of Messalonskee Lake after becoming separated from his friend.

Investigation showed Fisher crashed and was ejected onto the rocks. Speed appeared to be a factor. Fisher was wearing a helmet.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation.