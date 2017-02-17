Signal Problem Causes Big Delays on Commuter Rail | NECN
Signal Problem Causes Big Delays on Commuter Rail

The delay began around 5 a.m.

By Rob Michaelson

    Commuters on the MBTA commuter rail experienced over an hour in delays on the Providence and Stoughton lines Friday morning due to an Amtrak signal problem.

    The issue began around 5 a.m.

    The Ashmont branch on the Red Line northbound was also delayed in the morning from Asmont to JFK station due to a track problem near Savin Hill.

    Riders took to social media to share their frustrations on Friday morning.

    Keolis Commuter Services said in a tweet that they are in close contact with Amtrak, but have no updates on a fix at the moment.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

