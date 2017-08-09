Suspect in Attempted Murder of Mom, Sister Due in Court - NECN
Suspect in Attempted Murder of Mom, Sister Due in Court

The motive for the attack is still unclear

By John Maroney

    Westboro Police
    John C. Ferreira.

    A Melrose, Massachusetts man who police believe tried to murder his mother and sister during a home invasion will face charges on Wednesday.

    John C. Ferreira, 54, was arrested in Westboro on Tuesday after being on the run since Friday when he allegedly attacked the two women inside their Melrose home.

    Ferreira was spotted in a red Toyota he allegedly stole from one of the victims. He was taken into custody without incident after a short chase.

    Police say he tied up the women and hit them with a rubber mallet before fleeing the scene.

    Both of the victims were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The motive for the attack is still unclear.

    Ferreira will face a number of different charges, including assault with intent to murder, when he is arraigned.

