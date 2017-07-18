Man Accused of Drunk, Drugged Driving With Handgun

A Massachusetts man is accused of driving drunk and under the influence of drugs while carrying a firearm after allegedly crashing into a utility pole and hitting another car.

Hingham police say 54-year-old Kevin M. Sullivan of Rockland faces multiple charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs, operating to endanger and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Authorities say officers responded Monday morning to a report of a car that hit a utility pole on Gardner Street in Hingham, where they found the utility pole snapped near the top and a damaged 2010 Kia Optima nearby.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Sullivan, wasn't injured, but officers said they noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and that he was unsteady on his feet. He denied drinking, but told officers he had taken Gabapentin, according to police. Sullivan was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

Witnesses at the scene also allegedly told police that Sullivan had been speeding and weaving just before the crash, and that after the crash he pulled a handgun from his waist and put it in the trunk.

Officers allegedly found the .40 caliber handgun in the trunk, along with a bottle of whiskey that was a third empty and two pipes with marijuana residue in the center console.

Sullivan was booked at the Hingham Police Department station and later released on $500 cash bail. He was due in court on Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.