Police have arrested a Boston man accused of assaulting a woman on an MBTA train.

A 52-year-old woman reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that a man had indecently assaulted her multiple times on an Orange Line train as it headed northbound between Downtown Crossing in Boston and Oak Grove Station in Malden.

According to transit police, the woman pointed out the suspect, who authorities say was walking quickly toward the parking lot. When officers told him to stop, they say he kept going.

After the officers caught up with him, they identified him as 34-year-old Eliazard Jean-Gilles of Brighton.

Jean-Gilles faces charges of indecent assault and battery. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.