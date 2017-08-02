Man Accused of 'Upskirting' in Women’s Clothing Store - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of 'Upskirting' in Women’s Clothing Store

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Accused of 'Upskirting' in Women’s Clothing Store
    Yarmouth Police Department
    Authorities in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for an upskirting suspect.

    Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who they say was filming under the skirts of women in a clothing store on Sunday.

    The "upskirting" occurred at a local women’s clothing store around 2 p.m.

    Among the many unsuspecting victims was a 9-year-old girl, police said.

    The male suspect was captured on surveillance camera videotaping the women under their skirts with his cellphone.

    Police say the suspect is a 5'7" tall man with black "scraggly" hair and a mustache. He was also missing a front tooth.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508.775.0445 (Ext. 0) or email Lieutenant Michael A. Bryant at mbryant@yarmouth.ma.us.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices