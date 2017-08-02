Man Accused of 'Upskirting' in Women’s Clothing Store

Authorities in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for an upskirting suspect.

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who they say was filming under the skirts of women in a clothing store on Sunday.

The "upskirting" occurred at a local women’s clothing store around 2 p.m.

Among the many unsuspecting victims was a 9-year-old girl, police said.

The male suspect was captured on surveillance camera videotaping the women under their skirts with his cellphone.

Police say the suspect is a 5'7" tall man with black "scraggly" hair and a mustache. He was also missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508.775.0445 (Ext. 0) or email Lieutenant Michael A. Bryant at mbryant@yarmouth.ma.us.