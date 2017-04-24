Maine Busted Twice in 2 Days With Stash of Weapons: TSA

Michael Rios Jr of Bangor, Maine, faces criminal possession of a weapon charges for allegedly trying to carry all of these items onto a plane at LaGuardia.

A Maine man was arrested twice in two days at New York's LaGuardia Airport with a large and unusual assortment of weapons, Port Authority police said Monday.

Michael Rios Jr. of Bangor, Maine, was arrested Friday morning after TSA screeners saw a gravity knife and metal knuckles in his carry-on bag. The items were seized and Rios was apparently released.

Saturday morning, he showed up to LaGuardia and again tried to board a flight. This time, he was carrying a container that held an air pistol, six knives and throwing stars, among other items, police said.

Rios, 25, was arrested again and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information was not immediately available.