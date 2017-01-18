Police in Massachusetts believe they have caught the man behind a vandalism spree that put an Attleboro neighborhood on edge for weeks

Tushar Patel, 22, of Meadowsweet Trail in Attleboro was arrested after police say he was caught on camera throwing a brick through the window of a home on Richie Road.

Police said there have been several incidents of vandalism in the neighborhood over the last few weeks, including homes that have been egged and tires that have been slashed.

“When the police officer came here he said there’s been four incidents in the past two weeks,” homeowner Dennis Sheridan said.

Sheridan’s car windows were smashed earlier this month. He was shocked to hear the man who was arrested lives just around the corner.

“It’s amazing,” Sheridan said. “I really never expected. It’s good for the neighborhood that he was caught.”

Patel was charged with breaking and entering, defacing property and assault with a deadly weapon.

“It starts off as an egg, it goes to a brick, what will it go to from there,” Captain James Macdonald of the Attleboro Police Department said. “That’s what we have to worry about.”

Patel’s family had no comment Wednesday afternoon.

Police have yet to charge him with the other vandalism in the area, but are currently looking at evidence including footprints he may have left in the snow before the crimes were committed.