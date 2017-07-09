A man was assaulted and robbed in Methuen, Massachusetts on Saturday evening, according to local police.

The man spoke to Methuen police at the station after the incident occurred and was treated by fire fighters for his bleeding face before being transported to Holy Family Hospital.

Apparently, while he was waiting for a friend in his car on Camden Street, two men entered the vehicle. They were both light skinned and wearing all black, and one had glasses.

One of the suspects showed the victim a gun, according to his account to police. He was told to give his belongings up and then pistol whipped by one of the assailants.

The victim managed to put his car into drive and traveled a short distance before possibly hitting a fence. One of the suspects managed to switch the car into park.

At this time, the victim said he was able to escape the car while being beaten. As he ran, the assailants also allegedly ran. The victim returned to his car and drove to the police station.

In addition to the two suspects, the victim thinks there may have been a third suspect - a tall black man wearing a black sweater, white shirt, and red shorts who was possibly a lookout for the other two.

Police are seeking a woman who may have witnessed the incident. Her name is Sisi Paperz. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact them at 978-983-8677.