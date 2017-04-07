Man Charged With Murder in 2013 Death of 10-Year-Old

A man was indicted on a murder charge Friday in the 2013 death of a 10-year-old Massachusetts boy.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirms that 30-year-old Christopher Vinsant of Athol had been charged in the death of Isaiah Buckner.

The child was in Vinsant's care when he died on July 10, 2013.

Buckner was rushed to an area hospital with abdominal trauma and later passed away.

Vinsant will be arraigned in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield sometime next week, according to the DA's office. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.