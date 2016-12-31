One person is dead and another was arrested after a car crash in Freetown, Massachusetts.

On Friday night around 7:50 p.m., police in Freetown responded to reports of a crash on Richmond Road. When they arrived, the officers discovered a car wrapped around the tree and the driver trapped inside. Officials believe the car was traveling north when it crossed the oncoming lane, passed an embankment, and collided with a tree.

The driver was identified as 36 year old Jennifer M. Bartlett of Freetown. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a man, 47 year old Edward Benfeito, who appeared to be intoxicated at the scene of the crash. He was lying next to the car trying to contact the driver, according to Freetown Police. After further investigation, the officers discovered he had been driving and following the victim’s car moments before the crash.

Benfeito was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, and speeding. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday January 2, at the Fall River Justice Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.