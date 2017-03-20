Man Charged in Chase, Fiery U-Haul Crash to Face Judge

A man was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts early Sunday morning after a burglary in Saugus ended in a police chase and fiery crash. Jonathan Choe reports.

A man arrested in Revere, Massachusetts early Sunday morning after a police chase and fiery crash is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.

Robert Silvia, 50, of Cambridge has been charged by Saugus police with breaking and entering, failure to stop for police, and driving with a revoked license, among other violations.

At 3:02 a.m. Sunday, Saugus police received a burglary alarm alert from Santoro's Sub-Villa. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed Silvia in a hooded sweatshirt breaking through the glass front door then heading into the office to search the drawers.

Restaurant manager Grady O’Brien said the incident happened within minutes and Silvia did not take anything. A witness reportedly saw a U-Haul parked in front of the store at the time of the burglary.

When the officers arrived Silvia was gone, but they noticed the U-Haul truck exiting Route 1 in Saugus; Silvia was behind the wheel. Police attempted to stop the U-Haul, but Silvia failed to cooperate and a chase began. The pursuit went from Saugus to Lynn, back to Saugus, and then into Revere. It was later discovered that the U-Haul was stolen out of Somerville.

In Revere, the U-Haul struck a police cruiser and then crashed into Gulino's Auto Body, according to police.

At this point, police said Silvia fled the U-Haul and entered the building, where he was arrested.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident but Revere police and firefighters responded to the crash scene to combat the ensuing fire.

It's not clear if he has an attorney.