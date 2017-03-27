Man Charged in Conn. Church Burglary

A 30-year-old Tariffville man is accused of burglaries at a South Windsor church.

Police were called to Truth Baptist Church on Burnham Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to investigate a burglary that happened around 4 a.m.

Surveillance video captured images of a person in the building and officers found a suspicious person sleeping in a car behind a John Fitch Boulevard business and identified him as the suspect, police said.

The man, 30-year-old Christopher Purdie, of Tariffville, later admitted to the burglary that morning and others at the church, police said.

Purdie was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree and possession of burglar’s tools.

He was held on $10,000 surety bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court today.