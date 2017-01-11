Man Charged With Attacking Woman, 8-Year-Old

A man who has been arrested by police in Connecticut multiple times is accused of attacking a woman and her eight-year-old child in her Chaplin home on Monday night, according to Connecticut state police.

Police said that Gregory Bill, 34, forced his way in to the victim’s home and attacked the female resident and her child around 10 p.m. According to police, the victim had a protective order against Bill.

The accused has a criminal history and has been arrested 14 times in Connecticut, including an arrest about four weeks ago for a domestic violence incident, police said.

Bill was not on scene when police arrived but was later found in Plainfield and detained by Plainfield police. Troopers took Bill back to Troop D and charged him with home invasion, burglary, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, interfering with a 911 call and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.