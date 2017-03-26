Boston's 'Incognito Bandit' Arrested at DC Airport

A man wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Boston area was arrested at a Washington, D.C.-area airport as he was reportedly trying to leave the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Albert Taderera, 36, of Brighton, Massachusetts, was charged with robbery in connection to an October 2016 heist at a bank in Wayland, Massachusetts. He was arrested on Saturday, March 25 prior to boarding a flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, leaving from Dulles International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said between February 2015 and March 2017, a robber, dubbed the "Incognito Bandit," was responsible for 16 bank robberies in the Metro-West and Greater Boston area. In most of the robberies, the robber was disguised in a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask/sunglasses covering his face, dark gloves and dark clothing.

The FBI discovered Taderea booked a flight from Dulles to Addis Ababe, Ethiopia, scheduled to leave on Friday, March 24. It was later determined he rebooked his flight and planned to head to Johannesburg.

Taderera is scheduled to appear in the U.S. District Court for the District of Eastern Virginia on Monday, March 27, for his initial appearance.