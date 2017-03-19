Man Ejected From Truck in Manchester Fatal Crash

Police are investigating a serious car crash in Manchester, Massachusetts after a man was found ejected from his car in the woods.

An official from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation was checking highway ramps for ice on Sunday at 7:25 a.m. when he noticed something in the woods. The worker thought he found a body hidden by the ramp from Route 187 northbound to Exit 16 in Manchester.

State Trooper Richard Barnard responded and discovered the victim, a 51-year-old man from Salem. He was suffering serious injuries and was not responsive. The man was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the driver lost control of his car while on the ramp and crashed through the guardrail. The truck rolled over from the highway, ejecting the driver from the car, and continued into the woods.

State police are conducting a full investigation of the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.