Man Faces Several Charges After Hours-Long Standoff With Police | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Faces Several Charges After Hours-Long Standoff With Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Warwick Police
    Michael McVeigh

    A man is facing multiple charges after a nearly 3-hour standoff outside his Rhode Island home. 

    The Warwick Police Department said it spends hours on Saturday night negotiating with 63-year-old Michael McVeigh to surrender after responding to reports that he was firing a gun at people fleeing the home. Police also say the officers saw him fire a round before retreating into the home. 

    He eventually surrendered at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    He has been charged with two counts of domestic assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, refusing to relinquish a telephone and firing in a conduct area. It's not clear if he has a lawyer. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices