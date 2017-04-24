A man is facing multiple charges after a nearly 3-hour standoff outside his Rhode Island home.

The Warwick Police Department said it spends hours on Saturday night negotiating with 63-year-old Michael McVeigh to surrender after responding to reports that he was firing a gun at people fleeing the home. Police also say the officers saw him fire a round before retreating into the home.

He eventually surrendered at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

He has been charged with two counts of domestic assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, refusing to relinquish a telephone and firing in a conduct area. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.