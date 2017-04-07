Boston Man Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing man from Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood.

Anthony Solimine, 55, was reported missing around 5 a.m. Friday after he did not show up at his workplace in Wilmington. He was last seen at his home around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Solimine is described as a white man, approximately 5'10, who has a heavy, stocky build. He has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Solimine was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.

He may be driving his dark blue 2004 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts plates reading "9193GP" and a bumper sticker with his name, "Anthony Solimine," on it.