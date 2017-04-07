Boston Man Reported Missing | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Man Reported Missing

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boston Police

    Police are looking for a missing man from Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood.

    Anthony Solimine, 55, was reported missing around 5 a.m. Friday after he did not show up at his workplace in Wilmington. He was last seen at his home around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    Solimine is described as a white man, approximately 5'10, who has a heavy, stocky build. He has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

    When last seen, Solimine was wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes.

    He may be driving his dark blue 2004 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts plates reading "9193GP" and a bumper sticker with his name, "Anthony Solimine," on it.

    Published 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices