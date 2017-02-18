Man Leads Police on Car, Foot Pursuit Through Massachusetts

A routine traffic stop led to a dramatic car and foot chase throughout Massachusetts.

On Saturday at 1:50 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police officer pulled over a car for a traffic violation on the Lynnway at Harding Street in Lynn. The driver, 48-year-old Stephen Staffiery of Newburyport, got out of the car and immediately started to run from the police.

The officers chased after him, but officials say the suspect managed to get back into his car and drive away. Staffiery struck four vehicles during the pursuit. Transit Police chased his car through Revere and into Saugus where they eventually stopped him.

Staffiery is now in the custody of State Police and is being charged with multiple motor vehicle violations.