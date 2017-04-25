Man Pulls 30 Ticks Off His Dog After Run

After 30 minutes, Romer returned home to find his dog covered in ticks.

If you need any confirmation that tick season is here, a photo from a Connecticut man may be it.

Elijah Romer went for a run at the West Hartford Reservoir on Monday night and took his dog along for some exercise.

After 30 minutes, Romer returned home to find his dog covered in ticks. Romer removed 30 ticks from the pooch. He shared a photo of the ticks with NBC Connecticut.

The state is seeing an increase in the abundance of ticks this spring, according to a release by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, which monitors the tick population in the state.

They have also seen an increase in cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

Last week, the state announced a 5-month-old Griswold boy became the first person in Connecticut to contract the Powassen virus.

The illness led to vomiting and seizures and he spent a week in the hospital last November.