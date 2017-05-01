Man Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Stabbing

A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed early Monday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said that stabbing happened in the area of Beech and Central streets shortly before 5 a.m.

The victim, 29, was bleeding from his chest when officers arrived.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officials said it did not appear to be a random attack, but further details were limited.