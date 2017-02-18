Man Shot by Police Outside Portland Maine Strip Mall: Report | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Shot by Police Outside Portland Maine Strip Mall: Report

The condition of the man is unknown

    WCSH-TV

    Authorities in Maine are investigating a police involved shooting outside a strip mall in Portland.

    According to the Portland Press Herald, police responded to the Union Station Plaza strip mall on Saint John Street around noon where the incident took place.

    Police could not immediately confirm what happened, but witnesses told the paper that a man walked into Coastal Trading and Pawn, bought a BB gun, and then went outside where he pointed it towards the sky.

    The man allegedly dropped the BB gun as police arrived to the scene.

    According to the paper, the man picked the gun back up after an officer warned him not to. The man was then shot by police in front of a restaurant.

    The condition of the man is unknown.

    Published 2 hours ago

