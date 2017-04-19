Manchester, New Hampshire, police arrested a woman for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another person during an argument Tuesday night.

Police say the 31-year-old victim parked behind another car in the driveway at 102 Conant St. around 7:50 p.m. The car was occupied by Melissa Cerullo, 36 of Manchester, who confronted the victim.

During the argument, Cerullo allegedly pulled out a Smith and Wesson .380 and pointed it at the woman’s chest.

Cerullo told police that the other woman had spat on her.

The two women were familiar with one another prior to the argument.

Police arrested charged Cerullo with reckless conduct. She is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on April 19, 2017.

It's not clear if she has an attorney.