PD: Manchester, NH Woman Arrested for Pulling Gun During Argument | NECN
DEVELOPING: 
Aaron Hernandez Found Dead
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Manchester, NH Woman Arrested for Pulling Gun During Argument

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Manchester Police
    Melissa Cerullo

    Manchester, New Hampshire, police arrested a woman for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another person during an argument Tuesday night.

    Police say the 31-year-old victim parked behind another car in the driveway at 102 Conant St. around 7:50 p.m. The car was occupied by Melissa Cerullo, 36 of Manchester, who confronted the victim.

    During the argument, Cerullo allegedly pulled out a Smith and Wesson .380 and pointed it at the woman’s chest.

    Cerullo told police that the other woman had spat on her.

    The two women were familiar with one another prior to the argument.

    Police arrested charged Cerullo with reckless conduct. She is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on April 19, 2017.

    It's not clear if she has an attorney.

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices