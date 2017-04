Utility crews are on the scene in downtown Boston where some manholes exploded Sunday morning.

Boston Police said they received calls around 11 a.m. after an unspecified number of manholes caught fire around Cambridge and New Sudbury streets, near Government Center.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Eversource was on scene to turn off power in the area. The exact cause of the explosions is not yet known.

Traffic in the area is being temporarily rerouted.