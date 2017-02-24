Mashpee, Mass., Boy Killed by Pick-up Truck

A baby boy was killed after being run over in Mashpee late Friday night.

The 14-month-old was run over by a pick-up truck near a driveway to a home.

Police responded to the area of Coombs Lane.

Right before he was run over the Mashpee police chief says the boy was playing by a dumpster.

The boy was taken to Falmouth hospital with critical injuries, that he succumbed to.

The details of the incident are still unclear. It is also unknown if the boy lived at the home, who was driving the pick up, and if the driver is cooperating.