Mayor Walsh Calls Trump Actions on Transgender Students 'Reckless' | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Mayor Walsh Calls Trump Actions on Transgender Students 'Reckless'

Walsh took to Twitter Friday morning to decry Trump's actions against the Obama-era directive

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images for the USOC
    FILE - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

    Mayor Marty Walsh reaffirmed his support for the transgender community in response to the Trump administration's removal of federal protections that allow students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

    Walsh took to Twitter Friday morning to decry Trump's actions against the Obama-era directive.

    It will now will be up to states and school districts to interpret a federal anti-discrimination law and determine whether students should have access to restrooms that match their expressed gender identity and not just their biological sex.

    In a letter to the nation's schools, the Justice and Education departments said the earlier guidance "has given rise to significant litigation regarding school restrooms and locker rooms."

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices