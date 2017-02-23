Mayor Marty Walsh reaffirmed his support for the transgender community in response to the Trump administration's removal of federal protections that allow students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

Walsh took to Twitter Friday morning to decry Trump's actions against the Obama-era directive.

It will now will be up to states and school districts to interpret a federal anti-discrimination law and determine whether students should have access to restrooms that match their expressed gender identity and not just their biological sex.

In a letter to the nation's schools, the Justice and Education departments said the earlier guidance "has given rise to significant litigation regarding school restrooms and locker rooms."