Service Today for Conn. Sailor Killed in US Destroyer Crash

The Watertown-Oakville Veterans' Council has announced details of a memorial service for U.S. Navy Sailor Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, who was killed when a US Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan in June.

A US Navy Sailor who grew up in in the Oakville section of Watertown was among seven service members killed last month off the coast of Japan when their Navy destroyer the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship.



Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc "Tan" Truong Huynh, 25, will be laid to rest on Thursday, which is also when his former hometown will honor him.

"This is one of our kids. He's from our town," said Tom Dematteis, a U.S. Navy Veteran who is among those in Watertown who wanted to make sure the young sailor's life is remembered. "It is a brotherhood and a sisterhood," he said of the bond between those who serve.

Huynh was in eighth grade when his family moved to Connecticut. He later graduated from Watertown High School before attending Naugatuck Valley Community College. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014.

Huynh's family has since left Connecticut and moved to Oklahoma.

"We need to celebrate his life and honor his service and ultimately his sacrifice," said Dematteis.

Huynh only lived in Watertown for a few years, but his life and now his death have had an impact.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Oakville Green on Route 73 in the Oakville section of Watertown. A funeral service will take place at the same time in Oklahoma, where his family now lives.

The local ceremony was spearheaded by the Watertown-Oakville Veterans' Council.

"It doesn't matter if you know them personally," said Mickey Corcoran of the Veterans' Council. "Being a veteran is like a family."