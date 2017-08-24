Men Arrested After Gunshot Off Ferry

Two men have been arrested after a gunshot was fired from the stern of the Cross Sound Ferry, according to police. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Two men have been arrested after a gunshot was fired from the stern of the Cross Sound Ferry, according to police.

Staff from the Cross Sound Ferry called New London police at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday to report that two men were involved in an incident and a gunshot was fired off the stern of the ferry that had returned from Block Island, police said.

Several witnesses, including off-duty police officers from other towns, quickly pointed out the two men and police arrested 52-year-old Michael Richard, of Blythewood, South Carolina, who was charged with carrying a firearm while under the Influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace.

Michael McMahon, 55, of Hamden, was charged with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

The United States Coast Guard assisted during the incident.

Police said they seized a Glock 43 nine-millimeter gun. No one was injured and no damage was reported.

Bond for both men was set at $10,000 and they are due in court on Sept. 6.







