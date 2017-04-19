Mike’s Pastry to Open in Somerville

A revered North End bakery known for its cannoli, lobster tails and cream puffs is opening a third shop.

Mike’s Pastry will open in Somerville’s Assembly Row complex Thursday at 8:00 a.m. The new location follows ones in the North End and Cambridge’s Harvard Square.

“The opportunity was so great, we went for it,” said Angelo Papa, general manager of Mike’s. “It’s a great area.”

Papa said the new location will accept cash and credit card. The other two locations accept only cash, though Papa said the Harvard Square branch would soon take cards.

The company this week dropped a hint about the opening on Instagram.