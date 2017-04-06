Police Searching for Missing TV Meteorologist Tom Johnston | NECN
Police Searching for Missing TV Meteorologist Tom Johnston

By Danielle Waugh and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Old Orchard Beach Police Department
    Thomas "Tom" Johnston, 46, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Johnston is a meteorologist at our Portland, Maine, affiliate WCSH6.

    Authorities in Maine are looking for a Portland TV meteorologist who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

    Old Orchard Beach police say 46-year-old Thomas "Tom" Johnston was reported missing on Monday after he never came home from an event over the weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort.

    Johnston is a meteorologist for WCSH-TV.

    Police say Johnston is about 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen driving a dark gray metallic 2017 Subaru Forester with a Maine license plate reading "3106VT."

    A detective told the Portland Press Herald that investigators are trying to retrace Johnston's steps.

    Anyone with information about Johnston's whereabouts is asked to call Old Orchard Beach police at 207-934-4911.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

