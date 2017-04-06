Thomas "Tom" Johnston, 46, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Johnston is a meteorologist at our Portland, Maine, affiliate WCSH6.

Authorities in Maine are looking for a Portland TV meteorologist who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Old Orchard Beach police say 46-year-old Thomas "Tom" Johnston was reported missing on Monday after he never came home from an event over the weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort.

Johnston is a meteorologist for WCSH-TV.

Police say Johnston is about 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen driving a dark gray metallic 2017 Subaru Forester with a Maine license plate reading "3106VT."

A detective told the Portland Press Herald that investigators are trying to retrace Johnston's steps.

Anyone with information about Johnston's whereabouts is asked to call Old Orchard Beach police at 207-934-4911.