Nashua, NH Man Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated

By Nikita Sampath

    Credit: Hooksett Police Department

    A Nashua, NH man who police say drove into a pole, was arrested Saturday afternoon for driving while intoxicated.

    Angelo Ruocco, 40, was found in the area of 2 College Park Drive with minor injuries. Upon investigation police say they discovered Ruocco was traveling west in a Dodge Dakota that crossed over a median, entered a parking lot and hit a light pole.

    Authorities say Ruocco resisted a field sobriety test. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

    Ruocco was released on $3000 personal recognizance bail. He will be arraigned at the Hooksett 6th Circuit Court on May 10th.

