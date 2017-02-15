Dorothy and William Doyle are celebrating their anniversary Wednesday. They have been married since 1947, and they have a lot of great stories to tell.

Love is standing the test of time for a Massachusetts couple celebrating their 70th marriage anniversary on Wednesday.

"We grew up together and we've been together a long time," said Dorothy Doyle, of Natick, who's 91-years-old.

Dorothy and William Doyle were married seven decades ago. The two grew up together in Manhattan and fell in love when they were just 14 and 16 years old.

"We danced together and that started it all," said Dorothy.

She and William, 93, shared their first dance together while at a school function. She says the butterflies in her stomach were uncontrollable.

"She taught me how to dance the fox trot," said William.

When asked to describe their first dance, William laughed and said it was "hazardous."

He may have stepped on Dorothy's toes a bit, but she didn't mind.

"I was so happy," she said.

After grammar school, Dorothy went on to high school and William went off to war. He served on a submarine in World War II, separated from his love for 19 months.

"We communicated by letters," he said.

While home on leave during his service, the two went to a jewelry store in New York City and choose Dorothy's engagement ring.

"We got engaged when I got back on leave," said William.

"I knew I was going to marry him, and he knew he was going to marry me," Dorothy explained. "There wasn't much to say about it."

"It was a forgone conclusion," William said with a chuckle.

There they stood at the altar to become husband and wife on Feb. 15, 1947, during a 10 a.m. mass at a church on Long Island.

Nine months later, they found out they'd be expecting their first child.

"We just made it to nine months," Dorothy said laughing.

They went on to have five more children.

"We didn't have room for six children, but that didn't seem to matter. We just had them," said William. "And we loved them."

"They were all good children," said Dorothy. "They gave us a few problems now and then, but nothing serious. They showed us a lot of love and they still are."

In the early 1970s, they moved to Vermont after buying a country store and opening a bed and breakfast.

By that time, their kids were in college and they found ways to keep busy and keep working.

"We were on the beach one day and Bill was reading the Times and he said 'Oh look, a prominent family is looking for a couple to cook.' So I applied," said Dorothy. "It was for Ralph Lauren."

They worked for the Lauren family for eight months and then returned home to Vermont.

The Doyles have shared a wealth of knowledge with their six kids, 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

"They taught us to be progressive thinkers and they showed us those things by doing it themselves," said Anne Doyle, their fourth child.

The two have also lived in and traveled to many places like Paris, London, Ireland and Italy.

"My father had the ideas and my mother made them happen," said Anne.

When asked what has kept them married for 70 years, William and Dorothy said honesty.

"We just loved each other right from day one," said Dorothy.