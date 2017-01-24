Should Native American nicknames and symbols be used at public schools? A Massachusetts lawmaker has introduced a bill that takes the fight to Beacon Hill.

The bill, which was filed by state Sen. Barbara L'Italien last Thursday, aims to end the use of Native American-inspired mascots, logos and names by public schools.

The bill is still in the beginning stages and has quite a ways to go in the legislative process before a decision is made. However, this proposed legislation is the latest chapter in a fierce debate between those who believe team names such as "Redmen" or "Redskins" and associated mascots are offensive and those who believe the names, mascots and symbols honor Native Americans.

More to come.