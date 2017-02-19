Near Record Breaking Warmth on Track

Tonight: Watch out for some black ice after the snowmelt today. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

60° in February is certainly a nice treat.

This stretch of mild air is sticking around. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will still be above average, but it will be significantly cooler. High temperatures will be near 40° courtesy of a backdoor cold front.

We’re 0.1° below average for the month of February. The last time temperatures were below average during an entire month was in April. Don’t expect February to end that way. After our brief set back, temperatures will soar mid-week.

It’s looking more and more likely that 60°-65° will happen in Boston on Thursday. If Boston manages to hit 65°, that would tie the record high temperature. For that to happen, we need to keep offshore winds – meaning no sea breeze.

A cold front will move through Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s and showers are likely during the day on Saturday. Sunday will turn even cooler (still above average) with highs in the low 40s – skies will turn mostly sunny.

Even though Sunday will be the cooler of the two weekend days, it will likely be the weekend pick when it comes to the weather.