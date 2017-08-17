New Hampshire GOP Building Spray-Painted With 'Nazi' Graffiti - NECN
New Hampshire GOP Building Spray-Painted With 'Nazi' Graffiti

By Tim Jones

    Concord Police

    Police say they are investigating after the New Hampshire Republican State Committee Building was vandalized overnight Wednesday.

    A rock was thrown through one of the building’s windows and the word "Nazis" was spray-painted in a heart on the side of the building. Concord police believe it happened between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

    The incident is being treated as an act of vandalism.

    New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley issued the following statement:

    "Vandalism is unacceptable, it's inexcusable and it's wrong. The New Hampshire Democratic Party wholly condemns this criminal action and hopes the perpetrator is held accountable. There is no place for that in our politics."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Published 11 minutes ago

