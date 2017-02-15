New Hampshire Man Charged With Threatening to Harm Police | NECN
New Hampshire Man Charged With Threatening to Harm Police

Joshua Parda is being held pending arraignment on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

    NH State Police
    Joshua Parda.

    A New Hampshire man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to harm members of a local police department.

    Joshua Parda, 32, of Ashuelot, was arrested around 11 a.m. by New Hampshire State Police at the Hinsdale Police Department after he allegedly made threats to hurt members of the police force.

    He is being held at the Cheshire County House of Corrections pending arraignment on Thursday morning in Keene District Court.

    State police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

