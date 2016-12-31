Police in New Hampshire have captured a man accused of firing a gun at responding officers, then fled the scene in Franklin overnight Wednesday.

Authorities said Ryan Brouillard, 34, was captured Saturday at 4:42 a.m. at a residence off of Manchester Street in Concord, New Hampshire.

Franklin police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance and a man with a gun on Prospect Street around 2:30 a.m., when Brouillard, fired a shot.

No one was shot or injured in the incident.

The neighborhood was under lock down for sometime while police searched for Brouillard, but he was able to escape.

It's unclear what charges he will now face.